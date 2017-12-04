A guilty plea is expected Monday morning from the man accused of murdering his common-law wife and hiding her body outside the home they shared in Calgary's southeast three years ago.

Josh Burgess's second-degree murder trial was supposed to begin Monday but he is expected instead to plead guilty to killing Shannon Madill. It is likely defence lawyer Allan Fay and prosecutor Susan Pepper have agreed on a joint sentencing submission.

Madill's family has indicated they will be at court for the hearing and some have prepared victim impact statements which will be read aloud.

Madill, 25, was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2014, after she failed to show up for a family event the day before.

Seven months later, police discovered her remains at the home in the 1900 block of Spiller Road S.E., that she shared with Burgess.

Burgess, 31, was arrested in July 2015, and charged with second-degree murder.

Police dug up part of the yard when executing a search warrant at the Madill-Burgess residence, where Madill's body was found. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Burgess maintained an online dating profile while police and family members were looking for his missing wife.

An employee of the 7-Eleven near the couple's former home said in the seven months Madill was missing, Burgess would come in with a woman who appeared to be a new girlfriend. The two would be very affectionate while waiting in line, kissing and holding hands, according to the employee.

Burgess has been in custody since his arrest. The hearing is set to last all day.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.