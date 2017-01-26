The Calgary man who told police he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in the head because she begged him to do it was committed to stand trial Thursday.

Joseph Schluter, 45, is charged with the first-degree murder of Cindy Enger who was found dead inside her home in January, 2016.

After hearing from about a dozen witnesses called by prosecutors Mike Ewenson and Sarah Goard-Baker at a preliminary inquiry, Provincial Court Judge Paul Mason determined there is enough evidence for Schluter to go to trial.

None of the evidence from the preliminary hearing can be reported because it is protected by a publication, ban but an unsealed court document provides many details of the bizarre case.

Schluter told police he shot Enger after she begged him over and over to help her die, according to an Information to Obtain (ITO) — an investigator's application for a search warrant.

Schluter told police Enger had become severely depressed.

The ITO is based on interviews with police, witnesses and Schluter himself. None of the allegations in the ITO have been proven in court.



Enger's body was found in the basement of her southeast home. She had been shot in the head several times.

​One of the key pieces of evidence sought by police was a cellphone with a video of Enger saying the killing was her idea and she and Schluter — who remained friends after dating in 2006 — loved each other.

This photo of Cindy Enger, her then-husband and their son was taken in Vancouver in 1997 as part of a story on children with autism. (Bill Keay/Vancouver Sun)

Schluter said he went to Enger's house and the two laid out a blanket and plastic in the basement. He put earplugs in and shot Enger several times, "to make sure she was gone and so she didn't suffer," according to the ITO.

Enger's disappearance was first noticed when her ex-husband tried for two days to drop off their son and she didn't come to the door. Police were called to her home on Jan. 24, 2016.

Schluter was charged with murder about a month after.

Several months after the charge was laid defence lawyer Steve Wojick secured Schluter's release on bail.

A trial date has not yet been set.