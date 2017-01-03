A preliminary inquiry in the case of a man who fatally shot his ex and told police he did it to fulfil her wishes to die began in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday.

Joseph Schluter, 45, is charged with the first-degree murder of Cindy Enger.

The hearing is a preliminary inquiry, after which provincial court Judge Paul Mason will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial. None of the evidence can be reported because of a publication ban.

But an unsealed court document provides many details of the bizarre case.

Schluter told police he shot Enger after she begged him for more than a month to help her die, according to an Information to Obtain (ITO) — an investigator's application for a search warrant.

The ITO is based on interviews with police, witnesses and Schluter himself. None of the allegations in the ITO have been proven in court.



Enger's body was found in the basement of her home on Cramond Close S.E. on Jan. 24. She had been shot in the head several times. Schluter was charged more than a month later.

Enger makes cellphone video

One of the key pieces of evidence sought by police was a cellphone with a video of Enger saying the killing was her idea and she and Schluter — who dated in 2006 but remained friends — loved each other.

Schluter told police Enger had become severely depressed.

Enger's disappearance was first noticed when her ex-husband tried for two days to drop off their son and she didn't come to the door. Police were called to her home on Jan. 24, 2016.

Schluter was a suspect early on — his name appeared on Enger's call display, the pair had dated, he had told people he was with her the day before she died and investigators discovered he had access to a firearm similar to the one used in the killing.

Enger shot in head several times

When he was brought in for questioning, Shluter told investigators Enger had attempted to kill herself and said he tried to get her to change her mind.

Twice, according to the court document, Schluter set into motion plans to kill Enger as per her wishes, but he backed out.

On Jan. 24 Schluter went to Enger's house, he said, and the pair prepared the basement with the plastic and blanket.

He put earplugs in and killed Enger, shooting her several times, "to make sure she was gone and so she didn't suffer," according to the ITO.

In the summer, defence lawyer Steve Wojick secured Schluter's release on bail.

Crown Prosecutors Mike Ewenson and Sarah Goard-Baker estimate they will call about a dozen witnesses during the five-day the preliminary hearing.