Calgary police are thanking the public and the media for helping investigators quickly locate and arrest a man wanted on an attempted murder charge and other domestic-related offences.

Joseph Junior Vienneau, 45, was also wanted for failing to comply with a protection order and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

On Tuesday, investigators released his photo in the hope someone would know his whereabouts and inform the Calgary Police Service.

He was taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this matter, which contributed to quickly locating the wanted individual," police said in a release.

Further information about the charges will not be revealed to protect the privacy of the victim.