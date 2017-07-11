Calgary police are trying to find a city man wanted on an attempted murder charge and other domestic-related offences.

Joseph Junior Vienneau, 45, is wanted on warrants for attempted murder, failing to comply with a protection order and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Investigators have released his photo in the hope someone will know his whereabouts and inform the Calgary Police Service.

Vienneau is described as Caucasian, 5-11" and 160 pounds with a medium build, hazel eyes and brown, shaved hair. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Police are not releasing further information about the charges to protect the privacy of the victim.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vienneau is asked to contact the police service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.