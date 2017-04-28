Jordan Gahan was just 21 when he died at an oilsands site in northern Alberta three years ago.

The New Brunswick man was doing remediation work at a site two hours north of Fort McMurray, Alta., on March 14, 2014, when the excavator he was operating fell through the ice.

According to his mother, Leica Gahan, her son somehow made it out of the cab, which was under 12-and-a-half feet of water, but he drowned before he reached the surface.

"The next thing they reported was his hard hat floated up and his body floated up after," she said.

Company pleaded guilty

Jordan Gahan's family and friends are in a Calgary courtroom Friday as Brayford Trucking Ltd., Gahan's employer at the time of his death, is sentenced on charges of failing to protect an employee.

They have all prepared victim impact statements that will be read aloud today in court.

"[Jordan] had so much promise," his mother said. "He was going to be home in just a few short days. He was on his last rotation and he was coming home.

"He had a lot of big dreams and big wishes and as parents we were looking forward to seeing them come true."

The company had faced five charges in connection to Gahan's death:

Failure to ensure the health and safety of workers.

Failure to ensure a worker is trained in the safe operation of equipment.

Failure to eliminate or control an identified workplace hazard.

Failure to ensure equipment is used in accordance with manufacturer's specifications.

Failure to test the ice to ensure the ice would support the load placed upon it.

In the courtroom on Friday, three of the charges were withdrawn. Bayford pleaded guilty to failure to ensure its worker was trained in the safe operation of equipment and failure to test the ice.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Gahan was not trained to operate an excavator on ice and was unaware of the need to calculate the load of his machine in relation to the thickness of the ice.

Assessments done at the site to test the depth of ice and water were inadequate, the statement of fact said.

The joint submission on sentencing is asking for a $100,000 fine and 24 months corporate probation.

Leica says she's comfortable with the sentence.

"In reality, when you lose a loved one because of somebody else's negligence, how do you possibly compensate for that loss?" she said.

"We can't save my son, but we can maybe save somebody in the future, maybe we can change the way they look at things."

National Day of Mourning

Brayford Trucking's sentencing coincides with Canada's National Day of Mourning — a day to remember people who died from workplace-related illness or injury.

In 2014, Gahan was one of 147 people who died in a workplace accident in Alberta.

Leica, who is the health and safety representative for her family's construction company back in New Brunswick, says she's glad Brayford Trucking cooperated with the investigation and accepted responsibility in her son's death. She says the accident forever changed both the company and her son's co-workers.

"They never intended for Jordan to die," she said. "I know for a fact there's employees that worked with my son that never worked another day. I know that some of them are still in counselling. It affects everybody."