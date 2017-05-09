Grieving parents who showed up at court Tuesday believing the man charged with their daughter's murder was going to take responsibility, feel like they were "slapped in the face" after he bailed on the guilty plea at the last second.

Jonathon Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend Chelsea Serpentini-Harty, 24.

"We're really disappointed with what happened in the courtroom today," said a tearful Terry Harty, Chelsea's father. "Now we're back to square one again and it's very emotional.

"It's like being slapped in the face."

'One of those kind souls'

Martin and Serpentini-Harty had been dating for eight months and were living together in a basement suite in the city's northeast when Serpentini-Harty's body was found in the home by police on Aug. 26, 2015.

"Our daughter was one of those kind souls, she interacted with people that nobody else wanted to be around," said Harty. "She loved stray animals, she loved stray people."

Chelsea Serpentini-Harty and Jonathon Martin were living together in Pineridge when she was killed. (Facebook )

At his last court appearance, Martin indicated he wanted to plead guilty right away. After meeting with his lawyer, Cory Wilson, Martin agreed to hold off until today's date.

Prosecutors Hyatt Mograbee and Kirsti Binns worked with Wilson to prepare for the plea only to have Martin change his mind moments before court began. A trial date will now be set on Friday.

'Piece of s**t'

As he walked in to the prisoners' box and then back out of the courtroom, Martin looked over at his alleged victim's family members, making eye contact.

Unable to contain herself, Serpentini-Harty's mother, Toni Harty shouted at the man she believes responsible for her daughter's death.

"Piece of shit, bastard," she yelled.

Afterwards, in the courthouse lobby, Toni channelled her anger.

"Hopefully we'll get a better outcome down the road," she said. "We're going to fight for her, for all those parents who have lost their kids through murder."