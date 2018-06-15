Judge tells drug-addicted killer to get clean in prison after handing down 6-year sentence

A confessed killer with an "unenviable criminal record" was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a mentally ill, drug-addicted Calgary man.

"In Canada, we don't tolerate the use of firearms," said Justice Rosemary Nation when handing down her sentencing decision.

Jonathan Schmeikal was shot to death in September 2015 while doing crystal meth with Dyson White and Jerry Goodeagle.

Nation told White to use his time in prison to get his act together while he pays his debt to society for the "senseless, senseless manslaughter."

"You're obviously capable of having periods free of crime, free of drugs, and I know breaking an addiction is hard," said Nation. "It never goes away. It's not a matter of getting clean. It's a matter of staying clean."

White pleaded guilty to manslaughter last November. Prosecutor William Tran and defence lawyer Jim Lutz asked the judge to impose a six-year sentence. With credit for the time he's already served, White has a further 27 months in prison.

Goodeagle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

In September 2015, the three men had been doing crystal meth together in a stolen truck. White was angry with Schmeikal — who had struggled for years with mental illness and drug addiction — because he said the 34-year-old owed him money.

A fight inside the truck escalated and ended with White providing Goodeagle with a sawed-off rifle, which was then used to shoot Schmeikal.

The victim managed to open the door and fell out of the truck. Without checking on him, White drove off. Hours later, Schmeikal's body was discovered.

Schmeikal suffered from bipolar disorder as well as schizophrenia, according to his parents, who said they struggled for years to get proper supports in place for their son.

White, who is "no stranger to jail," has previously been convicted of attempted murder, Nation noted.

Schmeikal's family wasn't in court for White's sentencing but Nation did acknowledge their "trauma and stress" and the fact they'd lost him twice: once to mental illness and drugs and then again to murder.