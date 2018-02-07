A powerful act of forgiveness unfolded in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday as a remorseful killer's apology was accepted by his victim's brother.

Jerry Goodeagle, 27, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year in the death of Jonathan Schmeikal, was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Goodeagle was given the opportunity to speak. He chose to address Schmeikal's family.

"I apologize to the family for the grief I put them through. I know because I've been there," said Goodeagle. "Know I do pray for you guys, even if you don't believe me, I do pray for you guys."

But Schmeikal's older brother David does believe Goodeagle.

"I believed it, I think he meant it," said Schmeikal.

"His willingness to step up and have a conversation and acknowledge with his own words, and for me to get a deeper dive and understanding of who he was and the journey that he's gone through, that makes a big difference."

Goodeagle, Schmeikal and Dyson White had been doing crystal meth together in a stolen truck in September 2015. White was angry with Schmeikal — who had struggled for years with mental illness and drug addiction — because he said the 34-year-old owed him money.

A verbal confrontation inside the truck escalated and ended with Goodeagle shooting Schmeikal with a sawed-off rifle.

The victim managed to open the door and fell out of the truck. Without checking on him, White drove off.

Hours later, Schmeikal's body was discovered.

Judge to Goodeagle: 'Every best wish'

White, 39, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will be sentenced later this year.

Schmeikal suffered from bipolar disorder as well as schizophrenia, according to his parents, who said they struggled for years to get proper supports in place for their son.

According to pre-sentence reports, including a Gladue report, which examines an Indigenous offender's upbringing, Goodeagle had his own struggles throughout life. Those included a "difficult upbringing" and severe depression after the loss of his partner, the mother of his children.

Justice Rosemary Nation said she was encouraged by Goodeagle's apology and willingness to take responsibility for his actions: "You are a relatively young man, you have experienced such loss in your life and you have caused great loss."

"It's up to you to stay clean from drugs and alcohol.… I wish you every best wish on that journey because it is your personal journey."

David Schmeikal echoed the judge in wishing Goodeagle "all the best."

Goodeagle waved at his friends and family in the gallery as he walked out of the courtroom with a sheriff, destined for the Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison.

"It's the connection, right? It's not just some guy," said Schmeikal. "There's a part of me now that has closure."

"This is the beginning … actions need to follow."