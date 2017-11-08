On the day their murder trial was supposed to begin, two men have instead pleaded guilty to their roles in the shooting death of Jonathan Schmeikal, 34.

Dyson White, 39, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter while Jerry Goodeagle, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The jury, which was selected last week, was brought into the courtroom after the pleas.

"I do want to thank you very much for the time and energy that you've spent," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rosemary Nation told jurors.

"Some of you might be relieved ... some of you might be disappointed."

On Sep. 30, 2015, police were called to the 2600 block of 43rd Street S.E. to find Schmeikal, 34, dead.

At the time, police said the fatal shooting in Forest Lawn was drug related.

Victim impact statements have been written by Schmeikal's family — who were in the courtroom for the pleas — and will be read at a sentencing hearing later this month.