John Morris says he's learning toward mixed doubles curling versus team events, after taking a gold medal with Kaitlyn Lawes Tuesday at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

"I have so many great memories of the team and winning gold in Vancouver. At this stage in my career, I am really loving the mixed doubles," Morris told The Homestretch on Tuesday.

"It gets my competitive juices flowing a bit more than team. I love the fast pace, the athleticism of it. There's a good chance I will probably being playing some more mixed doubles in my future, but I am not sure how much team curling I have got left in the tank."

Morris was born in Winnipeg, raised in Ottawa and lives and trains in the Calgary area. He previously won gold in the traditional team event in 2010. Lawes, from Winnipeg, won in 2014. They are the first Canadians ever to win two Olympic gold medals in curling.

He says he felt the chemistry with Lawes from the start.

"Some people you know you are just going to have a good dynamic with. With Kaitlyn Lawes, that's for sure the case," Morris said.

"We weren't perfect right off the bat, we stumbled. We had to learn as quickly as possible how to play well together and overcome adversity. But we did, we learned quickly and adapted and before you know it we were really starting to play well together."

And as for another Olympic run?

"We both really enjoyed this experience and if that's in the cards, playing together for a few more years, then so be it. That's a good discussion we are going to have," Morris said.

With files from The Homestretch and CBC's Devin Heroux