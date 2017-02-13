A trial date has yet to be set for John Edward Reynolds despite having been charged with various offences including kidnapping, confinement, extortion and intent to cause bodily harm in Lethbridge back in July 2011.

Reynolds and three other men were accused of abducting a Lethbridge man in a dispute over a drug deal and taking him to an acreage, where the man was tortured for hours including with a machete, pruning shears and gasoline before being set free.

MORE LETHBRIDGE NEWS | Lethbridge standoff with police leads to charges against 2 men

Reynolds, 27, was represented in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Lethbridge Monday by an agent sent by his lawyer, Tonii Roulston from Calgary.

Monday's court date puts Reynolds at more than 40 appearances in the Lethbridge court since his charges were laid more than five years ago. ​

The defence team requested a voir dire hearing in March 2018 with a trial possible in May. The voir dire dates were confirmed but the trial dates still have to be set.

Crown prosecutor Vaughan Hartigan raised concerns in court over the numerous delays this case has faced, especially in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to set a 30-month deadline for criminal cases to be completed.

Hartigan pointed out on the record that trial dates were available in March, April, June and October this year, but the defence counsel's schedule could not accommodate.

Hartigan told CBC News that by entering this in the court's record it was highly unlikely a case would be stayed due to delays, regardless of the Supreme Court's new deadlines.

Justice John Hopkins told the court he too would have rather seen the trial be set for 2017, but said "if she's not available, then she's not available" of defence counsel Roulston's schedule.

Two of men charged are serving five-year sentences in the case, while a third is serving two years.

Reynolds has been out of custody for years, released on recognizance after posting an $8,000 bail.

Trial date repeatedly delayed over years

His preliminary hearing was held in October 2013.

Reynolds moved to Watson Lake, Yukon, but continued to have representation at court dates in Lethbridge.

A trial was set for November 2015, but Reynolds submitted a doctor's note to the courts on Oct. 27, stating he had contracted shingles and could be in pain for weeks or months.

At that point a representative for the Alberta Crown prosecutor was already expressing concern about delays.

Instead of booking the new trial for the next available five-day window, they broke the trial into two parts to be held in May and June 2016.

However, that trial too was cancelled when the accused asked to have the case transferred to Whitehorse.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service agreed to the transfer on the condition Reynolds plead guilty to all of the eight outstanding charges against him.

In December 2016, the public prosecutor in Yukon transferred the file back to Lethbridge when Reynolds "refused to plead guilty" at his appearance in Whitehorse.

In January, Reynolds sent his wife to appear in court in his stead.

Under the threat of having a warrant issued for his arrest, he appeared in court himself on Jan. 23.

Reynolds has his next court date on March 13 when they will set his third trial date on the charges.