A man with a knife allegedly slashed a jogger's face in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Tuscany, say Calgary police.

The jogger was near the intersection of Tuscany Ravine Road and Tuscany Ravine Heights N.W. on Dec. 11 when a stranger approached him, according to a press release.

Police released a composite sketch of a man accused of slashing a jogger during a robbery. (Calgary Police Service)

"The suspect demanded money from the victim before pulling out a knife and slashing the victim's face. He then fled on foot."

The jogger ran home and then drove to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, a man is believed to be five-feet-10-inches tall with a slim build and a beard. He was dressed in black at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.