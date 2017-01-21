With Donald Trump now officially at the helm of Canada's largest trading partner, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci is sticking by the province's climate leadership plan and the carbon tax at its heart.

"It makes sense because that carbon levy swayed our government to approve two pipelines that will benefit industry in this province and all Canadians," he told CBC Calgary News at 6 on Friday.

"And energy infrastructure is critical in the national interest."

Ceci said there are people in Washington, D.C. "looking out for our best interests" and that it's difficult to speculate on what the new president — who does not support action on climate change — will do in terms of trade and its effect on Alberta's economy.

"We'll respond when and if we need to, to ensure that Alberta's best interests are protected," he said.

The goal of the government and industry, according to Ceci, is getting pipelines to the coasts in order to reach global markets and get a global price for Alberta's crude.

Green Line funding

Revenue from the carbon tax will go towards things like green infrastructure investment, including transit, but Ceci said he won't commit to funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT.

"No I can't commit to that," he said.

"I can commit to the climate leadership plan monies being available to reduce emissions and the LRTs are certainly a good example of a way to do that. But there are other things as well. Home and building owners can do things to make them more energy efficient."

Ceci said the government continues to discuss transit with Alberta's two largest cities.

" We will be there in some fashion, I can't commit to a time period or amount," he said. "We have other priorities too."

