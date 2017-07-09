Alberta restaurants and bars thirsty for more patio space may soon be quenched.

Minister of Finance Joe Ceci announced relaxed regulations for patio spaces on Sunday, allowing businesses to define their patios by using planters or other decorative items like furniture.

In the past, restaurants and bars had to build a one-metre-high enclosure.

According to the provincial government, the changes are meant to modernize liquor regulations to support the industry from "grain to glass," as well as create a more visually appealing experience for customers while reducing the financial barrier businesses face when building, expanding or renovating a patio.

Licensed restaurants and bars in Alberta can now: