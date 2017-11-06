At least 30 witnesses are expected to testify at the murder trial for a Calgary man accused of killing the mother of his child.

Kevin Rubletz, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Newman, 24. The trial begins Monday morning.

Crown prosecutors Shane Parker and Tom Spark will deliver an opening statement which will outline their theory of what happened to Newman, why she was killed and the evidence jurors can expect to hear. Newman's best friend will be the first witness to testify.

The case originally began as a missing persons investigation.

Newman, 24, was last seen on March 10, 2015 in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn. Two months later, a work crew discovered her body in a ditch in the area of Range Road 285 and Township Road 264.

Newman and Rubletz had a child together but were not a couple at the time of her death. Newman has two other children.

The three week jury trial is being presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glen Poelman. Rubletz is represented by defence lawyer Brendan Miller.