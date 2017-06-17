The man facing voyeur charges relating to a suspended Twitter account is now facing additional charges of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Williamson, 42, was re-arrested Friday, one day after being released on $2,000 bail after being charged with voyeurism and distributing voyeuristic material in relation to three separate incidents.

Police allege Williamson was behind the now suspended "CanadaCreep" Twitter account, which posted surreptitious videos of women walking in downtown Calgary over a period of years, amassing roughly 17,000 followers.

Some of the posts included videos filmed up women's skirts, and it's those videos that prompted the voyeurism charges.

Hundreds of other posts included photos or video that police described as "extremely disturbing" but not necessarily criminal.

Numerous electronic devices were seized during the initial arrest and police said evidence of child porn was discovered once investigators began going through multiple terabytes of data found on them.

Police earlier said they expected to lay additional charges against Williamson.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on June 19.