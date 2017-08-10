A former president of the Wildrose Party is running for leader of the new United Conservative Party.

Jeff Callaway grew up on an Alberta dairy farm and is now a senior advisor with a global wealth management firm in Calgary.

He describes himself as a founder of the Wildrose Party and its "first and last president."

"A lot of people know who I am and what I am about. They know I am very consistent, they know they can trust me, they know I'll stand up for the right issues. They know I will defend the grassroots, that I will respect the members of the party and take their direction," said Callaway.

The province's NDP government is burdening Albertans with an unsustainable debt load while taking away their confidence and hope, he said.

Also running for leadership of the newly formed political party are Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer, former Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney, and former Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

"What I am looking to do that I think differentiates me from the others is, it is very easy to say what people are against, but I believe we need to start talking about what we are going to be for, as a conservative government," he said.