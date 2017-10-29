Jason Kenney, newly elected to head Alberta's United Conservative Party, says he will make an announcement at his first news conference as leader in Calgary Sunday afternoon.

The former Conservative MP and cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper captured 61 per cent of the ballots cast in this week's vote, easily defeating opponents Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer.

CBC will be live streaming Kenney's news conference in Calgary starting at 1:30 p.m.

Kenney was announced as the winner late Saturday afternoon after three days of voting. He got to work early the next morning, holding a transition meeting at 8 a.m.

Kenney could be announcing who will lead the caucus in the legislative assembly as the fall session starts Monday. He currently does not have a seat in the legislature.

That fact has also raised speculation a UCP MLA may resign to trigger a byelection.

The next provincial general election is scheduled for the spring of 2019.

The UCP was formed in July after members of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties agreed to merge into a single right-of-centre party.

The party is Alberta's Official Opposition, holding 27 of 87 seats in the Alberta legislature. The NDP, led by Premier Rachel Notley, has 54.



