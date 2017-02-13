The complaint filed with Alberta's Progressive Conservatives calling for Jason Kenney to be disqualified from the leadership race has been unanimously dismissed by the party's Leadership Election Committee.

The complaint was filed by Jeff Rath — a long-time party member and former fundraising lead for the Richard Starke campaign — and called for Kenney to be disqualified, arguing his campaign has repeatedly violated the rules for the leadership contest by harming the party and its brand.

Starke earlier said he does not agree with the complaint and asked Rath to step away from his campaign, which he did. Starke is running against Kenney for leadership of the party, along with Byron Nelson.

"The party takes all complaints seriously and after reviewing the complaint submitted by Mr. Rath, we believed that there was no violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethics," said PC Alberta president Katherine O'Neill in a press release.

"I want to take this opportunity to reiterate the party's sole agenda during this leadership election is to ensure a fair, open, honest and transparent election. This is important because our members have the final say and they must have a fair process through which they can make their final decision."

The committee met by teleconference Sunday night. Rath was not available for comment afterward.

Kenney is campaigning on a promise that he will seek to unite the PCs with the Wildrose Party so a new, unified party can take on the NDP in the 2019 election.

The PC leadership vote is set for March 18.