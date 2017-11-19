United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenny cut the ribbon on his Calgary-Lougheed campaign office on Sunday, officially launching his bid for a seat in the Alberta Legislature.

About 100 Kenney supporters were on-hand for the event, including former Calgary-Lougheed MLA Dave Rodney, who resigned his seat on Nov. 1 to make room for Kenney to run in the Dec. 14 byelection.

Rodney had served 13 years in the Legislature.

"Dave has given the people of Calgary-Lougheed a wonderful opportunity to send a strong and clear message to the NDP to stop raising our taxes, stop quadrupling our debt, stop killing our jobs, stop hurting Alberta and start standing up for this province," Kenney told the crowd.

Kenney is a former federal Conservative cabinet minister who helped merge Alberta's Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties this year.

Two of the three candidates running in the Calgary-Lougheed byelection are provincial party leaders without a seat in the legislature — Kenney and Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Kahn.

Kenney was named leader of the newly formed UCP in October, while Kahn was elected Liberal leader in June.

Dr. Phillip van der Merwe is also running in the byelection under the NDP banner.

Kenney said this byelection is a chance for the people of Calgary-Lougheed to send a message to Rachel Notley and the Alberta NDP.

"The vast majority of Albertans and Calgarians disapprove of the tax-raising, job-killing economic job policies of the NDP government," Kenney said.

"We've united common-sense conservatives into one big party and this is the chance to have a leader of the opposition to hold the NDP to account."

