Calgary police are asking the public for help to find two people wanted on separate warrants — a woman involved in a fatal crash and a man connected to an auto theft ring.

Janelle Brianne Umperville, 26, pleaded guilty in May to a number of charges connected to Keith Morley's death — including theft and being in a stolen vehicle.

Morley was killed when the driver of a stolen truck, fleeing police, swerved into the oncoming lane, hitting Morley's truck head-on.

Umperville is wanted on warrants for failure to comply with recognizance conditions and theft under $5,000. She is described as five feet four inches tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Auto theft ring

Police are also looking for 33-year-old Jason Howard Little, who is wanted in connection with one count of possession of stolen property and five additional summons.

Jason Howard Little is wanted on warrants, including one for the possession of stolen property. (Calgary Police)

He is one of four people charged in May 2015 in connection with an auto theft ring involving $1.9 million worth of stolen vehicles.

Little is described as five feet five inches tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

