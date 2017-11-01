An Alberta woman who already has at least 80 convictions related to dishonesty, according to a judge, has been ordered detained in custody while awaiting trial on nearly 400 new charges.

Provincial court Judge Margaret Keelaghan revoked bail Wednesday for Jane Elizabeth Moore, who is awaiting trial on 399 charges of fraud involving five people in the Strathmore area east of Calgary.

Keelaghan said part of the reason she denied Moore bail was to protect the public.

"It is not the norm, certainly, for this court to detain individuals for offences that do not involve violence.... But in this case, I find that there is such a significant risk to the financial well-being of members of the community that a detention order is necessary," said Keelaghan.

Moore, who appeared from the remand centre via closed-circuit TV, showed no emotion as the decision was read.

Moore earlier served 2-year prison term

The judge noted Moore, 42, has at least 80 convictions related to dishonesty and served a two-year prison term for fraud in 2010.

Moore also has numerous convictions for failing to appear in court and breaching court orders.

This is another photo showing Moore. She has used various aliases over the years, including Jane Seaman, Elizabeth Seaman, Jane Norman and Jane Plimmer. (Rick McDonough)

It's alleged Moore convinced her victims to give her $362,000 between January 2016 and June 2017.

According to the RCMP, several of the alleged frauds were going on at the same time.

The transactions, many believed to be electronic bank transfers, ranged from $10 to $37,000.

The RCMP allege that in some instances Moore received several thousand dollars from her alleged victims on the same day.

It's also alleged that some offences occurred just days after Moore was charged in an alleged fraud involving Rick McDonough of Langdon, about 30 kilometres southwest of Strathmore.

It's alleged McDonough lost $84,000 to Moore. According to McDonough, Moore told him she was about to receive a multimillion-dollar inheritance from the wealthy family of the late Daryl Seaman, who died in 2009 and was a former owner of the Calgary Flames

Lengthy criminal record

Moore's first conviction was in 2003. She was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for two years for fraud, uttering a forged document, failing to attend court and breaching a court order.

There have been at least 100 more convictions since then, most involving fraud, uttering forged documents, fraudulent use of credit cards and theft.

Some of her victims were fired for falling for the scams.

A court-ordered report suggested Moore has a history of behavioural problems dating back to when she was in elementary and junior high school, when she allegedly started lying and stealing from people.

Moore will be held in custody until her next court appearance Nov. 7.