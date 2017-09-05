Jane Elizabeth Moore, a long-time convicted scam artist, is facing a staggering 399 fraud-related charges involving a total of five victims in the Strathmore area, east of Calgary.

She's also accused of using fraudulent bank and court documents, uttering death threats and threatening to burn down a woman's house in Wheatland County, Alta.

Moore, who has a lengthy criminal record, was charged earlier this year with defrauding Rick McDonough of Langdon, Alta. out of more than $84,000.

Jane Elizabeth Moore shown in a recent photo given to Rick McDonough, one of Moore's alleged fraud victims. (Rick McDonough)

'I thought it was golden'

McDonough said he first met Moore in early 2016, when she used the name Jane Seaman.

According to McDonough, Moore told him she was waiting for a $36.8-million inheritance from the family of the late Daryl "Doc" Seaman, a former owner of the Calgary Flames who died in 2009.

"She presented a document that looked like it was written on a piece of bank paper — like the colouring and everything was perfect," claimed McDonough.

McDonough said he took a picture of the document and phoned the bank to confirm its authenticity.

He said someone at the bank told him it sounded legitimate, but the bank employee who apparently signed the letter was on holidays and couldn't be reached.

"I just kind of left it at that and took it as being legit. I thought it was golden," said McDonough.

Rick McDonough of Langdon, Alta., claims to have been defrauded of more than $84,000 to Jane Elizabeth Moore, 42. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

McDonough claims he proceeded to give Moore more than $84,000 in cash and email transfers between January and July of 2016, with amounts ranging from $44 to $12,000.

Silver-tongued, says McDonough

McDonough said Moore was likeable, friendly and nice.

"She could probably talk her way out of anything," he added.

McDonough said he even went to two banks in Strathmore with Moore when she was opening new accounts. He believed Moore was about to receive the multi-million dollar inheritance and that he would get all of his money back.

But his son and brother urged him to stop making payments to Moore.

"I got a problem with that. I trust anybody and everybody," said McDonough.

New court documents show Jane Elizabeth Moore now faces a total of 399 fraud related charges involving five alleged victims from the Strathmore area, east of Calgary. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

Moore was arrested June 27 and released on bail. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Since then, four more people have come forward claiming they too fell victim to Moore's alleged schemes.

Two of the alleged victims claim they were renting a property to Moore in the Strathmore area. Police information shows 246 fraud charges involving $172,205.22.

The money was allegedly transferred to Moore between December 2016 and June 2017.

One of the alleged transactions involved $2,000 and occurred on June 27, the same day Moore was arrested in relation to the McDonough matter.

The other two alleged victims claim to have lost $106,000 in 66 separate transactions between August 2016 and June 2017.

Convictions date back 14 years

Moore has been in and out of courtrooms in Calgary, Okotoks and Strathmore for years.

Her first conviction was registered in 2003. She was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for two years for fraud, uttering a forged document, failing to attend court and breaching a court order.

There have been at least 100 more convictions since then, most involving fraud, uttering forged documents, fraudulent use of credit cards and theft.

She's been deceiving people and businesses for more than a decade, and some of her victims were fired for falling for the scams.

Jane Elizabeth Moore seen at left after being arrested on 107 fraud-related charges in 2009 and at right after a warrant was issued for her arrest in 2014 for breach of probation. (Calgary Police Service/Crimestoppers)

In 2010, she was sentenced to two years for 77 fraud and theft-related charges.

A court-ordered report suggested Moore has a history of behavioural problems dating back to when she was in elementary and junior high school, when she allegedly started lying and stealing from people. She once told people she had leukemia, according to a psychiatric evaluation of Moore at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre.

Lied to her own family

In 2001, Moore convinced her own family that she suffered from a sometimes deadly disease that required numerous injections and caused bleeding from her eyes and ears, according to the court report.

In a pre-sentence report, Moore's adoptive parents said their daughter was addicted to prescription pain killers from 1995 to 2005.

According to the report, Moore admitted to using a needle to poke her eye and her nose or ears, causing them to bleed.

Her parents believed the story and treated their daughter with up to 13 injections a day, reads the report.

Moore's father, Robert, refused to comment when contacted by CBC and said "please don't call me again."

Elizabeth Moore was married to a Calgary police officer for less than a year. During their short marriage, Moore was convicted of personating a police officer, which is the official criminal charge.

The report ruled out the possibility that Moore suffers from "any psychiatric disturbance of a psychotic kind," but said she should be diagnosed with prominent traits of borderline and antisocial personality disorder.

McDonough is holding out hope that he may get some of his money back.

But he said he wanted to speak publicly to try to prevent anyone else from falling victim to Moore.

His advice for anyone who may encounter the 42-year-old woman in the future?

"Stay away."

Moore is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on Tuesday to face 82 charges related to McDonough. She's also accused of threatening to kill McDonough's son and brother.