A Calgary man has been arrested and taken to Winnipeg to face charges of sexual assault against children.

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of uttering threats, three counts of sexual interference and two counts of administering noxious substances.

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, was arrested by RCMP in Calgary. (RCMP)

In January, Manitoba RCMP received a report regarding sexual assaults that had taken place between 2010 and 2015 against three eight-year-old girls and a seven-year-old girl.

Cesnik allegedly committed the assaults at his home in the village of Garson, Man., which is located northeast of Winnipeg.

He moved to Calgary about three years ago, and no longer had contact with his alleged victims, RCMP said in a release.

Mounties are concerned there could be more victims in Manitoba, Alberta and Kelowna, B.C. They are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to either Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847, or their local police force.

Alberta RCMP's serious crimes branch continues to investigate.