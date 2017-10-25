Isaiah Rider said he was prepared to deal with the consequences of killing Christa Cachene and today he will learn what those consequences are as a Calgary judge decides how long he'll spend in prison for the brutal, fatal beating.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Suzanne Bensler will hand down the sentence Wednesday afternoon after lawyers made their sentencing arguments last week.

Prosecutors Joe Mercier and Matthew Block proposed an 18-year sentence and asked Bensler order Rider to serve at least half of that before he's eligible for parole. Rider's lawyer, Balfour Der, proposed a 15-year prison term.

In October 2015, Cachene's father arrived at her home to drop off the 26-year-old woman's children. When Leslie Whitehead found his daughter's body at the bottom of her basement stairs, he didn't recognize her because she had been so badly beaten.

Whitehead died less than two weeks ago, before he could see his daughter's killer sentenced.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Rider, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April.

Cachene was hosting a party at her home over the weekend of Oct. 9, 2015. On the Saturday night, Cachene used a small knife to stab Rider in the hand and lower back after a fight broke out between the two. Rider then knocked Cachene to the ground and began to stomp on her chest and head.

Eventually, he threw her down the basement stairs and began cleaning Cachene's blood with bleach. An autopsy would find Cachene suffered a broken vertebrae, broken rib and perforated liver as well as considerable damage to her spine and neck and internal bleeding.

After Calgary police issued an Alberta-wide warrant for Rider weeks later, the fugitive found himself stranded with a broken-down car on the side of Highway 2. When passersby stopped to help, Rider beat them with a baton. He also pleaded guilty to assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Rider will get three years credit for the time he has already served since his arrest.