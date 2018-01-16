IOC arrives in Calgary hoping to ease pain of potential bid for 2026 Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee is paying a visit to Calgary this week as part of a new process meant to entice more cities to bid by making the process cheaper and easier.

With multi-billion dollar budgets for everything from facilities to security, the IOC has been forced to be more helpful to cities that may be interested in hosting.

"The IOC is taking a new, more sustainable approach to engaging with interested cities at this stage of the bid exploration process, and this is the first time the IOC has provided this opportunity to a winter games candidate city," reads a news release from the city.

The visit is part of what's now called the dialogue stage, which runs until October 2018, followed by a more formal candidature stage. A formal bid must be submitted by January 2019.

Previously, cities would have to pay for an IOC team to visit and learn about the would-be host's plans, but the IOC wouldn't offer any advice or support. Now the IOC shows up on its own dime and tries to help streamline the process.

"The Calgary team is appreciative of the opportunity for such meaningful engagement with the IOC in advance of council's decision to pursue a bid or not," reads the release.

Millions to explore bid

Calgary council voted in November 2017 to stay in the running for the games, topping up the budget for exploring a bid with another $1 million and promising $1 million more if the province and the feds get on board.

Council will again debate moving forward in February if the other two levels of government don't formally support the bid by that time.

It's estimated submitting a bid to the International Olympic Committee could cost as much as $30 million. Hosting the games is estimated to cost about $4.6 billion.

Five cities are reportedly interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Games, although none has formally submitted an application.

The city says the IOC team will visit "the region's legacy winter sport facilities" and learn about the bid committee's vision for the 2026 games.