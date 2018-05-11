Investigation into Alberta bovine TB outbreak wraps up
Probe led to precautionary killing of 11,500 animals
An investigation into a bovine tuberculosis outbreak in Alberta has concluded with all results showing negative.
"A total of approximately 11,500 animals have been destroyed with compensation of $39 million paid to producers," Alberta Beef Producers said in a statement Thursday.
"This includes animals that were ordered destroyed from the infected herd and co-mingled herds and animals that required post-mortem testing."
Six cases of the disease were tied to one Alberta ranch after an animal tested positive at a U.S. slaughterhouse in 2016.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) called the investigation one of the largest it had ever conducted, with more than 300 staff involved.
About 50,000 cattle from 150 farms were tested.
"The producers whose herds were depopulated and have completed the cleaning and disinfection of their premises have restocked their herds," Alberta Beef Producers said.
"Those producers have completed the first of two rounds of testing to verify that the restocked animals are free from bovine TB. The second round of testing will take place in the fall of 2018. These herds are not under quarantine."
