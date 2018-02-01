A $10,000 electric wheelchair stolen last fall from an 84-year-old Calgary woman has been recovered, after police spotted it while investigating an unrelated crime.

The black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair was stolen after someone broke into a detached garage outside a home in the 1500 block of Mardale Way N.E. sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.

"I just don't know who would do such a thing to me," Verna Janzen, who can't stand let alone walk without a chair, said in October in a public appeal.

"I hope whoever took it brings it back to me without damage. And if you need one, apply for one properly."

On Tuesday, patrol officers from District 3 spotted a stolen vehicle driving on 14th Street N.W. near 64th Avenue N.W. and followed it with the help of a police helicopter.

The vehicle stopped and a man and woman got out, going inside a residence in the 4300 block of 38th Street N.E.

Later, police entered the residence and took the two suspects into custody.

While inside, they noticed an electric wheelchair that "seemed out-of-place," according to a police news release.

When they checked the serial number, they realized it was the one stolen in October.

It was returned to its owner on Wednesday.

29-year-old faces multiple charges

Chase Arthur Neault, 29, of Calgary has been charged in relation to the stolen vehicle with:

Two counts of breaching a court condition.

One count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The second suspect was released without charges.

Police continue to investigate both the stolen wheelchair and stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on the theft of the wheelchair or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.