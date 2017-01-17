A central Alberta man has been sentenced to nine years in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Nathan Pixley, 24, of Innisfail, was arrested last August after RCMP launched an investigation into the sexual assault and luring of a 13-year-old boy.

Police said Pixley and the boy connected via social media and didn't know each other before that.

Pixley pleaded guilty to charges of luring a child, sexual assault, and obtaining sex services of a child in Red Deer court this week.

Alberta Justice says Pixley was sentenced to three years on each count to be served consecutively.

Several other charges were withdrawn.