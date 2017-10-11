A cyclist hit by a train in Innisfail late Tuesday evening was taken to hospital with severe injuries, police said in a release Wednesday.

RCMP responded to the intersection near 42nd Street and the CP rail crossing just after 10 p.m. The train crew reported they had struck a person on the tracks.

A 47-year-old Innisfail man was taken to hospital but later airlifted to a larger centre by STARS Air Ambulance with severe injuries.

Police said he is expected to survive.

Innisfail is about 100 kilometres north of Calgary.