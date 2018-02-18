A 29-year-old inmate at the Drumheller Institution has died while in custody.

According to Correctional Services of Canada, the inmate, Anatoly Eichman, was serving a sentence of two years, five months and 21 days for charges of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Eichman had been serving his sentence since June 2017.

His family has been notified of his death, the agency said.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances and contact the police and the coroner if required," the agency said in a news release Saturday.