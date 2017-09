Calgary police are confirming an officer-involved shooting at a southwest convenience store Friday evening.

According to Calgary EMS, one man has been sent to hospital in serious condition with undetermined injuries.

Three police officers were also assessed on scene for smoke inhalation from a fire inside the 7-Eleven at 4604 37th Street S.W., paramedics say.

EMS were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

More to come.