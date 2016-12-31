Calgary police have charged a pilot after he passed out from intoxication in the cockpit of a plane full of passengers and crew.

According to police, the pilot boarded a Sunwing Airlines plane destined for Cancun, Mexico shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Crews at the gate and on the plane noticed the pilot was" behaving oddly, before he became unconscious in the cockpit," according to a media release. He was then taken into police custody.

Jacqueline Grossman, a spokesperson for Sunwing, said the company is "appreciative of our crew's diligence in handling this very unfortunate matter."

The company was able to find another captain to helm the flight.

"We are very apologetic for any upset that this has caused and would like to assure our customers that safety remains our utmost priority," said Grossman by email.

The name of the pilot will be released once he's seen a justice of the peace.

He has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired, and having care and control of an aircraft with a blood alcohol level over .08.

The flight had 99 passengers and six crew members on board, including the pilot.