The chinook warm up predicted for Calgary on the weekend has forced organizers of Iced at WinSport to postpone the kickoff of the ice carving festival.

The event was set to start on Saturday, but with temperatures expected to get as high as 10 C on the weekend, the festival will now open on Feb. 4 and run for three consecutive weekends — if the weather cooperates.

The festival will feature interactive sculptures, ice games, an ice maze and a nine-metre ice slide. (WinSport )

There will also be opportunities to try carving and sculpting ice.

"Since carving ice can work up an appetite, Iced at WinSport will also include the city's only Ice Lounge where and snacks will be available for purchase," WinSport said in a release.