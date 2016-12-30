An ice climber has been flown by STARS air ambulance to hospital from Kananaskis country after suffering injuries to her head, neck and shoulders from falling ice.

The woman, described by EMS as being French-speaking and in her early 40s, was struck by falling ice while climbing in the Evan Thomas recreation area of K-country.

A call came in around noon on Thursday, said EMS spokesman Chis Kalyn.

"The patient was wearing a helmet, which I believe did reduce her injuries," he said.

The woman lost consciousness on scene, but Kalyn said she was alert when EMS arrived.

She is now at Calgary's Foothills hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.