Alberta has cancelled an alert after a tornado was spotted northeast of Calgary.

The tornado was seen at 5 p.m. near Three Hills, moving east at 50 km/h. Other communities in the tornado's path included Morrin and Rowley.

The alert was cancelled at 5:27 p.m.

"The thunderstorm is no longer capable of producing a tornado," Alberta Emergency officials said.

Clare Stankievech said she watched the tornado touch the ground from her farm east of Three Hills.

"I've never seen anything like that before," she said.

"We have vicious thunderstorms that go through but when I looked up from my yard and saw that, it put a new scare into a person. It's different than anything I'd ever seen."

People in the central Alberta community of Three Hills posted images of the tornado on social media, looming behind homes and buildings.

My mom just sent me these photos, the view from her place in #ThreeHills right now! #abstorm @hbthreehills pic.twitter.com/2l3jC4fP02 — @RealTurkeyLady