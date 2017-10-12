'I think I know more than my mom about politics': Informed Calgary kids cast ballots in mock civic election

Air Date: Oct 12, 2017 2:25 PM MT

'I think I know more than my mom about politics': Informed Calgary kids cast ballots in mock civic election0:57

More than 60,000 Alberta kids are expected to vote in the province's first Student Vote program for local elections.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Friday

A few flurries

1°C

Saturday

Chance of showers

9°C

Sunday

Sunny

17°C

Monday

Sunny

17°C

Tuesday

Sunny

16°C

More Weather

Don't Miss