A terrifying, unprovoked and violent attack on a Calgary couple was described in a courtroom Friday afternoon as Qisong Zhou pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on his roommates.

In August 2016, Zhou, 52, was living with the couple in a basement suite in the city's northeast.

Without warning or reason, and with the couple's three-year-old son sleeping in the next room, Zhou ambushed the husband as he sat eating breakfast. He began stabbing Xianne Guan in the neck with a pair of scissors, according to prosecutor Todd Buziak.

Hearing her husband's cries, Yanhong Chen came into the room, saw Guan covered in blood and pushed Zhou away.

An elderly couple who lived upstairs heard noises and came down, which distracted Zhou, allowing the victims to retreated to their bedroom, where their son was sleeping.

As the neighbours returned to their unit and called police, Zhou broke part of the flimsy bedroom door and was able to stab Chen in the face through the hole he'd created.

Zhou fled but was arrested the next day.

Police tracked Qisong Zhou to a Royal Bank in Beddington. (Calgary Police Service)

The only hint at a motive was Zhou's deteriorating mental state; he'd recently shown signs of depression, had stopped showing up for work and has since told his lawyer he felt isolated and suicidal.

"I wish I had an explanation for my client's behaviour," said Adriano Iovinelli.

Zhou had moved to Canada four years earlier with his wife and stepson, but she had returned to China to deal with her immigration status. He knew nobody besides the couple he was living with.

"He lost it," said Iovinelli of his client, who has never shown any signs of violence prior to the attack. "He lost control."

In their victim impact statements, the husband and wife said they suffered serious physical wounds and also described feeling scared and traumatized following the stabbing.

4-year sentence

The attack also took a financial toll on the family; they don't have health insurance, and Guan, the breadwinner, was not able to work for a time after he was injured.

Zhou does not speak English and communicated through a Mandarin interpreter at Friday's hearing. Through the interpreter he said he wants to stay in Canada and "will behave." His wife and church elder were in the courtroom to support Zhou.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Beth Hughes accepted a plea deal negotiated by defence lawyers Iovinelli and Edith Thai and prosecutor Buziak.

Originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, Zhou pleaded guilty to two charges of the lesser offence of aggravated assault.

Hughes also accepted a joint submission for a four-year sentence.