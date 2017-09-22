Two people are facing charges including human trafficking after an RCMP investigation in the Calgary area, police said in a Friday release.

The RCMP federal serious & organized crime unit arrested Mohammed Sayeed Shukur Ubeydullah, 32, and Amandeep Kaur Heer, 29, on Wednesday at a home in Conrich, Alta., a hamlet about three kilometres east of Calgary.

The pair has been charged with trafficking in persons, receiving material benefit from trafficking, and withholding or destroying documents related to trafficking.

They have been released but are scheduled to appear in a Strathmore courtroom on Oct. 17.