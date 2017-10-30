How a pumpkin-carving pro creates a gourd-geous work of art

Air Date: Oct 30, 2017 1:09 PM MT

How a pumpkin-carving pro creates a gourd-geous work of art0:46

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Tuesday

Rain

6°C

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-1°C

Thursday

Periods of snow

-7°C

Friday

Snow

-9°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-9°C

More Weather

Don't Miss