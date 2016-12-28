Whether your tastes turn towards bubbles or fortifieds, Homestretch sommelier Laurie MacKay has got you covered with three completely different types of wine.

Serve all three on New Year's Eve or just pick your favourite.

If you're looking to go all out, you can also enjoy a perfect cheese pairing with the suggestions listed below.

Homestretch sommelier Laurie MacKay says you can't go wrong with these three wines on New Year's Eve. (Laurie MacKay)

Spirit Hills Bonfire Mulled Wine

Cheese Pairing — Avonlea cheddar (or a sharp Canadian cheddar)

This is a perfect après ski wine and will warm you up on a chilly winter's night. Serve warm in a ceramic mug. It's locally made in Millarville, Alta.

CSPC: +786517

Dandelion Vineyards Pedro Ximenez 30 Year Old

Cheese Pairing — Blue cheese, from gentle Cambozola to full-force Roquefort of Stilton.

This wine is sweet, classy and a rare treat for New Year's, says MacKay. Rich and luscious, this dessert wine from Australia will convert the most savoury palate.

CSPC: +743492

Taittinger Reserve Brut Champagne NV

Cheese Pairing — soft, triple cream cheeses like Brie & Camembert.

If money is no object, there is nothing like a glass of good champagne to toast in the New Year. Taittinger is one of the oldest champagne houses and one of the few that is still family owned and operated.

CSPC: +40873

To find out where you can buy these wines throughout Alberta, visit www.liquorconnect.com.

Use the product search tab and type in either the name of the wine or the CSPC (product code) provided above.