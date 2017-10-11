Fire broke out in a residential area of north Airdrie early Wednesday morning, severely damaging two homes.

A two-storey home was fully engulfed when crews arrived at Flett Drive about 6 a.m., said Garth Rabel, the deputy fire chief with the Airdrie Fire Department.

"The flames were impinging on the residences on either side," he said.

RCMP asked members of the public to stay away from the area while fire crews put out the blaze.

The fire completely destroyed one house and extensively damaged another, Rabel said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rabel said no one was seriously injured, although a firefighter was scratched up saving a cat from the fire.