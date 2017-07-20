Human remains have been found in the debris after a home blew up Wednesday in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. to a home in the city's northeast, police said.
The resulting fire destroyed the house and badly damaged two homes on either side of it.
The Medicine Hat Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating the explosion.
