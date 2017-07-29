Alberta Health Services is making physicians who specialize in opioid dependency available to deal with questions from family doctors over the phone.

The experts will be able to give advice to doctors and nurse practitioners who feel they need more support helping addicted patients, said Dr. Ted Braun, medical director for central and southern Alberta.

"We know that patients seek care from their primary care physicians — family physicians — frequently for this kind of problem. And so what we want to do is try to enable primary care physicians to provide advice and treatment for people in the community, closer to their homes," said Braun.

People with opioid addiction problems come from all walks of life, he said. Fentanyl alone killed 363 people in Alberta last year.

The experts will also be able to offer advice on prescribing treatments such as buprenorphine and methadone.

"When a person comes in with a dependence on an opioid, there are questions around what to do with the opioid. Do you stop it suddenly or do you taper it off slowly? Do you prescribe another medication to help the patient off of the opioid? And are there other things that need to be considered because of other problems the patient might have?"

The telephone consult service, which will be staffed seven days a week, will be available across the province. It launches Aug.8.