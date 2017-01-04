Some residents at a southeast Calgary condo complex say they have been without hot water for a week.

Doug Daniels said he first started having problems getting hot water in his unit at Montage McKenzie Towne on Dec. 28.

He tried to call the company that operates the complex, Simco Management, but he wasn't getting any answers.

"To me it says, 'We don't care. It's the holidays we don't want to pay the rates and we'll deal with it after the holidays,'" Daniels said.

Letter from management

On Jan. 3 Simco Management delivered a letter to residents saying attempts to repair the water tank were unsuccessful and a replacement would be installed on Jan. 4.

"There's no reason in my mind and in my experience that they couldn't have had a boiler in here quicker than they're saying they're going to get it in and running," Daniels said.

The management company was not available for comment.

'It's a pain'

Daniels said he had to send his two daughters to their mother's house so they could take showers. And he has had to boil water to take baths.

"For me and my girlfriend it's a pain," he said.

Adam Osmond lives next door. He too said there was no communication from the building manager. He said he has been showering at the YMCA and eating meals out.

"Have you ever tried to get your dishes clean in cold water? Doesn't work very well," he said.

AHS Environmental Public Health says they are unable to get involved until a tenant calls to make a formal complaint.