A Calgary man is facing charges in the early September homicide of 37-year-old Valeri Lomakine, police said in a Saturday release.

Lomakine was found stabbed to death in the Manchester industrial area off Macleod Trail on the morning of Sept. 6.

Michael Jordan Hope, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday evening, police said.

Hope's next court appearance is set for Monday.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.