Police have charged a 41-year-old Calgary man with second-degree murder in relation to last week's suspicious death in the northeast community of Pineridge.

Christopher Thomas Dejarlais was arrested on Sunday after the body of a man in his 40s was found inside a home in the 100 block of Pineside Place N.E. on Friday.

Police announced the murder charge Monday and said an autopsy on the deceased is underway to determine the precise cause of death and positively identify the victim.

Police said detectives received information that led them to the suspect after the body was discovered.

They allege Dejarlais knew the victim through mutual acquaintances and the two men "got into a verbal altercation at which time the accused fatally assaulted the victim."

