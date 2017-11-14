Calgary police released surveillance camera images Tuesday of a suspect investigators think is connected with the killing of a 20-year-old man in the city's northeast last year.

Harsimran Singh Birdi was found dead in an alley near the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.

Police said at the time it appeared he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Investigators are searching for a Middle Eastern man whom they believe has information about Birdi's death.

Harsimran Birdi, 20, was found dead in an alley in Harvest Hills in April 2016, the apparent victim of a homicide. (Calgary Police Service)

The surveillance camera images of the man were captured at a fast food restaurant in downtown Calgary.

He is about five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said police believe Birdi was killed around 11:30 p.m. on April 6, 2016 and his body was dumped in the alley around 2:30 a.m.

"We know that people have information about this offence but for whatever reason they haven't come forward," he said.

"We need those individuals to come forward to tell us more. We need to try to determine where the actual homicide took place."

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the alley the night of Birdi's death and that two vehicles fled the scene.

Police believe the man they are searching for is linked to a grey Nissan Pathfinder that will have significant front-end damage.

The second vehicle of interest is believed to be a brown Chevrolet Venture from about 2002 to 2004.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.