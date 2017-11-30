Calgary police say they've located a person of interest they were seeking in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in the city's northeast — and they're now looking for two more.

The two men police are looking for are believed to have been with Harsimran Singh Birdi hours before he was found dead in an alley near the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.

Police said at the time it appeared he was the victim of a targeted attack.

The first man, described as a person of interest, is between five feet four inches and five feet six inches tall, with a medium build. Police said he has a tattoo of a flag on his right forearm and styles his hair in a faux hawk.

The second person of interest is described as approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and a slight beard.

Police said they believe both men to be "of Middle Eastern descent."

Investigators are also still looking for a vehicle of interest, believed to be a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture van.

Harsimran Birdi, 20, was found dead in an alley in Harvest Hills in April 2016, the apparent victim of a homicide. (Calgary Police Service)

Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance in the alley where Birdi was found dead and two vehicles fled the scene.

Police put out a call for information earlier this month on a different person of interest but said Thursday that man has now been located.

Investigators said they've also located another vehicle of interest they had been seeking — a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder —and forensic testing on the vehicle is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.